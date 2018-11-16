Bettendorf High School had at least five police cruisers stationed around its perimeter Friday, after school officials received a message Thursday indicating a potential threat.
School officials said the Bettendorf Police Department and the FBI were investigating, but neither agency thought it was a credible threat. The agencies supported holding classes Friday.
The Police Department referred questions to the Bettendorf Community School District.
Police were situated at each school entrance. The additional security came at the advice of police, said Celeste Miller, director of communications for the school district. The move was intended to offer assurance to students, staff and their families.
"It's not often we've had these threats, but we have had a police presence in the past," Miller said.
There was an all-staff meeting Friday morning, but no additional information was released.