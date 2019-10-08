First more than a half ton of cocaine was seized from a plane in a French airport. Then a shipping container with 4.5 tons of the drug was found in Hamburg, Germany, where authorities estimated its street value at a staggering $1.1 billion. The departure point of both shipments: Uruguay, South America's smallest Spanish-speaking country that seldom makes the headlines for international drug trafficking. The shipments set off alarms in the country and led its customs director to resign.