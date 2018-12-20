An attempt to settle a drug debt landed three people in the Scott County Jail late Sunday and early Monday.
Jarrid James Mills, 39, Cristal Alean Wilson, 37, and Richard Dennis Gatewood II, 36, all of Davenport, each are charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which, or 17.5 years, must be served. The charges stemmed from an incident in Bettendorf.
Additionally, Mills and Wilson are charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony with prison sentence of up to 25 years, related to a Davenport case.
Also, Wilson is charged with one count of possessing contraband, marijuana, in the Scott County Jail, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf police, at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Mills, Wilson and Gatewood went to the City Center Motel, 1138 State St., to settle a drug debt.
Once in the hotel room, Mills assaulted the victims and threatened them with a box cutter. Wilson stole a mesh bag full of clothes and a laptop bag containing coloring books.
Gatewood admitted to being present during the robbery but denied having knowledge of what was going to happen and also denied being a participant in the assaults and theft.
The victims of the robbery suffered minor injuries.
At 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police were sent to the Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St., to investigate a burglary.
According to the arrest affidavits, Mills and Wilson entered the occupied room through the unlocked door. They stole cell phones, prescription medications and a backpack.
Wilson assaulted a victim by pulling her hair, throwing her against a wall and striking the left side of her body with a small hammer, according to the affidavits.
Davenport police located Mills and Wilson in a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was at a nearby business.
Mills was being held Wednesday night on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000 and cash or surety bonds totaling $101,000.
Wilson was being held Wednesday night on bonds totaling $100,000 cash or surety.
Gatewood was being held in Wednesday night on bonds totaling $52,000 cash or surety.
Mills already is awaiting sentencing in two separate cases.
On Nov. 20 during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Mills pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and heroin after being caught with the drugs during a traffic stop in Davenport. Also during that hearing he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine after a bag containing the drug fell out of his pocket at the Isle Casino and police and casino staff caught him.
Sentencing on those to cases is set for Jan. 4.