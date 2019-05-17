Three men were behind bars Friday following an early morning robbery and high-speed chase in Davenport.
At 1:10 a.m., Davenport police responded to the 4200 block of Greenway Drive for a robbery that occurred in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive.
Police say Malcom Shawn Mitchell, 24, of Davenport, met a man to sell him an ounce of marijuana for $165. While there, Mitchell struck him several times in the face and stole his cellphone, keys and the $165.
The man was able to get his cellphone back before Mitchell fled in a silver 2008 Ford Fusion, police said.
At 2:16 a.m., the vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street, and it took off at speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle also failed to stop at two stop signs.
The pursuit came to an end in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive.
Mitchell was in the driver’s seat. Daishon Richard Gooden, 22, and Hosa Roosevelt Howard Jr., 27, both of Davenport, were passengers.
During the pursuit, a white bag was thrown from the vehicle. Police later found it with 3.7 grams of cocaine inside.
None of the men claimed ownership.
Police say they also found 6.3 grams of marijuana and $198 cash on Mitchell.
A search of the Ford Fusion also turned up 52.5 grams of marijuana inside a backpack in the trunk.
His license is suspended he for non- payment of fine and child support.
Mitchell was charged with second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, eluding, and failure to affix drug stamp.
The robbery and cocaine charges are both a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also was cited for failure to obey traffic control device, failure to provide proof of financial liability, driving while license suspended.
Gooden was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and obstructing prosecution or defense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Police say he gave false identification to officers to prevent them from discovering he had active arrest warrants.
Howard is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.