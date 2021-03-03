Three arrested by QCMEG on drug trafficking charges

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) arrested three people from a Rock Island home on methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking charges.

Brian R. White, 50, of 1206 14th St., is charged with two counts of delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Each of the charges is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount for one hit of methamphetamine.

White currently is serving a sentence of 30 months on probation. He was sentenced to probation June 18 after pleading guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to charges of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Tiffany L. Miller, 31, of 1206 14th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 15 and 99 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.