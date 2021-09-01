Three arrested in Carroll County, Illinois, on meth and weapons charges

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen AR-15 rifle.
Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said that at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Carroll County deputies along with the Illinois State Police patrol division, Illinois State Police SWAT team and Illinois State Police meth response team searched a house at 803 Locust St. in Thomson.
Investigators had been conducting a “lengthy” investigation and were able to secure a search warrant for the property, Kloepping said.
Rebecca Spring Joy Veselko, 45, of Miles, Iowa, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.
Aaron Nicholas King, 45, and Bobbi Jo Erdmann, 42, both of Thomson each are facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of 3-7 years; criminal fortification of a residence or building, a Class 3 felony; violation of the methamphetamine control act, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years; and violation of the hypodermic syringes and needles act, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
King also is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, while Erdmann is charged with violation of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, a Class A misdemeanor.
Veselko, King and Erdmann remained Tuesday night in the Carroll County Jail.
Carroll County Circuit Court electronic records did not indicate the three had yet made a first appearance on the charges Tuesday.
Veselko, also known in Whiteside County Circuit Court records as Rebecca Eagan, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary during a hearing Nov. 29, 2016. She was sentenced to 30 months on probation. She violated the terms of her probation, and on April 18, 2018, she was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of corrections.
Between November 2014 and June 2017, King spent time in jail in both Iowa and Illinois, and spent time in the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Corrections after being charged and pleading guilty to drunken-driving charges in Whiteside County, Illinois, and Clinton County, Iowa. On Jan. 27, 2016, he was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and in June of 2016, he was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of corrections. He was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections in June 2017.
In May of 2017, King wrote a letter to Clinton County District Court Judge Phillip Tabor asking to be released from prison, saying he had been disciplinary free and that he had completed more than three-quarters of a college-level theology course. King also said he completed a 90-day substance abuse program while he was incarcerated in Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Illinois. He also said he was hired to work in the inmate commissary while in prison in Iowa.
“I believe a man shouldn’t be judged for his past if there’s any truth to it that he is going to change,” King said in his letter to Tabor. “But another year I can promise you is not needed in order for me to be rehabilitated. I give you my word as a man that you will have my full cooperation with community corrections if you allow me the opportunity to be released and allow me to go back to work, sticking with my recovery plan and paying my fines.”
Erdmann’s criminal record includes a conviction of driving under the influence of drugs in 2015 in Rock Island County along with some traffic tickets, according to circuit court electronic records.