Davenport police arrested three people early Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in the area of West 2nd and Warren streets during which police said the victim was pistol-whipped.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, Benjamin Michael Wendell, 31, of Davenport, punched the victim in the face and then pulled the victim from a 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Wendell used a handgun to hit the victim in the back of the head which caused a laceration to the victim’s head.
Wendell and his co-defendants, Deangelo Denota McShane, 22, of 1304 25th Ave., Rock Island, and Erin Kathleen Cummings, 29, of 937 W. 3rd St., Davenport, fled in the vehicle.
Police were called to the scene at 4:17 a.m.
At about 5:44 a.m. police were sent to the Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road when employees there reported a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. Officers watched McShane drive the vehicle north on Elmwood Avenue from Rockingham Road. Officers watched from a distance as the car failed to obey traffic signals and swerved between lanes.
A pursuit was authorized and officers brought the car to a halt using a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique.
All three are charged with one count first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Cummings also is wanted out of Rock Island County.
McShane is additionally charged with eluding while participating in a felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. He faces a number of traffic offenses. He also is wanted in Johnson County, Iowa.
Wendell also faces a charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. He also is charged with assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony for which he can receive up to five years.
All three were being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail.
Wendell was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 cash or surety.
McShane was being held on bonds totaling $15,900, cash or surety, for the Davenport charges, and a $3,000 bond, cash or surety, for charges out of Johnson County.
Cummings was being held on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety, for the Davenport charges, and $10,000 for a warrant out of Rock Island County.