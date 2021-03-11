Three arrested in connection with Moline chase have extensive criminal histories

Rock Island County authorities have leveled charges against three men in connection with Wednesday’s pursuit by Moline police that ended when the vehicle being chased crashed in East Moline.
At 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Moline police were sent to the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The woman said that the man had been chasing her and that he was driving a black Dodge passenger car.
The woman also said the man fired a hand gun at her.
Officers located the car and the driver fled. The pursuit ended when the Dodge crashed at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.
Each of the men charged in the case have criminal histories.
Davan L. Atwater, 32, of Moline is charged in Wednesday’s incident with one count of possession with the intent to deliver at least one gram but less than 15 grams of a cocaine analog, or “crack” cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Atwater also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
Atwater also is charged with aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer, each of which is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Atwater also is facing charges in another felony case that is sealed by Rock Island County, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records.
Atwater was being held Thursday in the Rock Island County jail on bonds totaling $155,000 or 10 percent.
Atwater also has a trial scheduled July 26 in Scott County District Court on a charge of domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Atwater’s criminal history includes convictions in Rock Island County for narcotics trafficking and domestic battery. Several other felony cases in Rock Island County that are part of Atwater’s history have been sealed by county officials.
In Scott County, Atwater has convictions for domestic abuse as well as felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident and criminal mischief.
In March of 2009, Atwater was charged in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge and in August 2009 was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. He also was sentenced to a term of three years on supervised release.
Atwater violated the terms of his release the first time in 2010 for peddling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. His supervised release was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to spend 12 months on supervised release. In 2014, he violated his supervised release after he was convicted in Scott County District Court with eluding and leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was sentenced in August 2015 to one year and one day in federal prison. He was released from federal prison March 16, 2016.
Brandon Branigan, 30, of Moline, is currently on parole out of the Danville Correctional Center and out of Scott County. He was the driver of the Dodge that fled police.
Branigan is charged in Wednesday’s incident with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting arrest. Branigan was being held Thursday in the Rock Island County Jail on $30,000 bond or 10 percent.
Branigan is on parole out of Scott County until Feb. 8, 2023. He was arrested March 17, 2016, on drug and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty in that case to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He was paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on April 9, 2020, and sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In the Illinois case, Branigan pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Sept. 14, 2017, in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was sentenced Feb. 2, 2018, to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections in that case. He was paroled from Danville Correctional Center on Dec. 23, 2020. He was to be on parole until Dec. 23, 2022.
Both Iowa and Illinois authorities could revoke Branigan’s parole and send him back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentences.
In 2009, Branigan was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted armed robbery.
Tramaine Wilson, 24, of East Moline, is charged in Wednesday’s incident with resisting arrest. He was being held Thursday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $5,000 bond or 10 percent. Wilson also has warrants out of Scott County for criminal mischief and interference with official acts with bonds in Scott County totaling $5,250.
On Sept. 3, 2015, Wilson pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to one count of attempted armed violence and one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. He was sentenced Oct. 13, 2015, to four years on probation for the armed violence charge and a concurrent 2 ½ years on probation for the cannabis conviction.
While on probation he was arrested in October of 2016 on heroin trafficking charges. During a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Dec. 16, 2016, Wilson pleaded guilty to delivering one to 15 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to six years in prison. The Illinois Department of Corrections website does not say when Wilson was paroled in that case.