Three arrested in connection with Moline chase have extensive criminal histories

Rock Island County authorities have leveled charges against three men in connection with Wednesday’s pursuit by Moline police that ended when the vehicle being chased crashed in East Moline.

At 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Moline police were sent to the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The woman said that the man had been chasing her and that he was driving a black Dodge passenger car.

The woman also said the man fired a hand gun at her.

Officers located the car and the driver fled. The pursuit ended when the Dodge crashed at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Each of the men charged in the case have criminal histories.

Davan L. Atwater, 32, of Moline is charged in Wednesday’s incident with one count of possession with the intent to deliver at least one gram but less than 15 grams of a cocaine analog, or “crack” cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Atwater also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.