Three arrested in Davenport burglary, robbery case

Davenport police arrested three people early Saturday who allegedly burgled a Davenport home and robbed the victim while armed.

Derek Alan Miller, 29, Joseph Noel Villalpando, 29, and Aryan Sue Snoddy, also known in Scott County Court records as Aryan Sue Snoody, 21, each is charged in connection with the burglary and robbery. All are from Muscatine.

Miller and Villalpando are charged with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic 25-year prison sentence, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

The burglary charge also is a Class B felony that carries 25 years.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Villalpando is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Nicholas Mark, at 1:02 a.m. officers were sent to 1420 Gaines St. to investigate a burglary.

Officers found the back door open and four people inside.