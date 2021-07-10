Three arrested in Davenport burglary, robbery case

Davenport police arrested three people early Saturday who allegedly burgled a Davenport home and robbed the victim while armed.
Derek Alan Miller, 29, Joseph Noel Villalpando, 29, and Aryan Sue Snoddy, also known in Scott County Court records as Aryan Sue Snoody, 21, each is charged in connection with the burglary and robbery. All are from Muscatine.
Miller and Villalpando are charged with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic 25-year prison sentence, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
The burglary charge also is a Class B felony that carries 25 years.
All three are charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Villalpando is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Nicholas Mark, at 1:02 a.m. officers were sent to 1420 Gaines St. to investigate a burglary.
Officers found the back door open and four people inside.
Snoddy, who was sentenced in May to two years on probation for a second-degree burglary conviction in Muscatine County, was already in the house visiting the victim and had told Miller and Villalpando she would leave the door unlocked for them.
Miller was armed with a baseball bat and Villalpando was armed with a handgun. They demanded the victim to open the safe so they could steal narcotics and a firearm. Miller retrieved money from the home and put it in his pocket. The money was retrieved by officers on scene.
Miller, Villalpando and Snoddy were booked into the Scott County Jail.
Snoddy’s bond is set at $10,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for July 20 in Scott County District Court.
Snoddy’s probation for her conviction for second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, in Muscatine County runs to June 10, 2023. Her probation could be revoked by the Iowa Department of Corrections, and she could be sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for violating her probation.
Miller and Villalpando were each being held without bond Saturday in the Scott County Jail.
Each as a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 2o in Scott County District Court.
According to Muscatine County District Court electronic records, Villalpando has felony convictions for second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, drugs and trafficking in stolen weapons.
Miller’s criminal record in Muscatine County consists of misdemeanor convictions for assault, public intoxication, driving while revoked, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving while intoxicated and driving while barred.