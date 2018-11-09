Three men were arrested Thursday night after police say they found marijuana, cocaine, cash, and packaging materials in a vehicle they were in.
Alvin Hilliard, 30, of the 2300 block of East Pleasant Street, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana; two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp; and one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was released from the Scott County Jail after posting $35,000 through a bail bond company.
Tracey Leon Morgan, 34, last known address in the 500 block of North Marquette Street, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp. He was released from the jail after posting $25,000 through a bail bond company.
Deandre Lemar Patrick, 31, last known address in the 1900 block of West 2nd Street, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp.
All three men have a preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, the three men were identified by officers as the occupants of a 2019 Chevrolet Impala just before noon in the 5900 block of Elmore Avenue.
Hilliard was driving, Morgan was in the front passenger seat and Patrick was in the backseat. Hilliard and Morgan, both wanted on warrants in unrelated drug cases, were identified by plain-clothes officers.
Officers could see a vacuum sealed bag straddling the center console and backseat.
In a search of the vehicle, detectives found 543.35 grams of marijuana in the bag, a pink backpack holding three plastic bags of marijuana with a weight of 68.75 grams, a digital scale and packaging material. Also a plastic bag containing 2.7 grams of cocaine, a duffel bag with 436.6 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing 55.7 grams of marijuana and $13,050 in cash.
Police subsequently searched a East Pleasant Street address linked to Hilliard. There they found a black suitcase containing nearly 2,433 grams of marijuana and additional packaging material, similar to that in the vehicle. They also searched a Buick Lacrosse registered to Morgan, found parked in front of the East Pleasant Street home. It contained packaging material similar to that located in the suitcase.
The cocaine charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.