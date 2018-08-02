Two men and a woman were arrested early Wednesday as part of an investigation into crystal “ice” methamphetamine trafficking.
David Joe Rutledge, 36, Rodney Allen Foutch, 41, and Tina Marie Tactikos, 39, are charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp.
Rutledge and Foutch also are charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. Rutledge and Tacitkos also are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and first-degree theft.
The methamphetamine charges are a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The theft charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set at $80,000 cash or surety for Rutledge and Tactikos and $75,000 cash or surety for Foutch. They all have a preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
At 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police came into contact with a Ford F-150 that was a witness to a roll-over crash. Foutch was the back seat passenger in the vehicle, while Rutledge was in the front passenger side, according to arrest affidavits. Tactikos also was in the truck.
Officers noticed an open bottle of beer in the truck and subsequently searched the vehicle. Officers found a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol underneath the front passenger seat and was resting in a manner that would be consistent with the back seat passenger reaching forward underneath the seat to place it there, according to police.
The magazine for the pistol was found in the back pouch of the front seat passenger, according to police. Both the magazine and the pistol were within arms-reach of Foutch and were only readily accessible by him, according to police.
Saved pictures of the same pistol were located on his phone during a consent search, according to police. Text messages found during the search of the phone revealed that Foutch was trying to sell the firearm, according to police.
A records check revealed that the gun was stolen, according to police.
Officers also found a plastic bag containing 7.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside the back pouch of the front passenger seat, according to police.
Officers also found $2,707 in a purse on the front seat of the truck.
Officers that same morning searched Rutledge and Tactikos’ home in the 200 block of East 14th Street and found 92.75 grams of methamphetamine, five individual packets of marijuana with a total weight of 19.15 grams, packaging materials and scales, according to police.
Police noted in arrest affidavits that the amount of methamphetamine found in the home and in the truck is “consistent with narcotic trafficking.”
Officers also found a Winchester .22-caliber rifle concealed underneath a storage trailer outside the home and learned Rutledge had been in possession of the rifle within the last several days, according to police.
Both Rutledge and Foutch have prior felony convictions and are prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Officers also learned that the trailer, which contained tools and equipment, had been stolen, according to police.