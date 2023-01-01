Three arrested in shooting death of Clinton man

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old Clinton man early New Year’s Day.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release that at 2:11 a.m., Clinton police responded to a shooting at 420 Glenwood Place.

Officers found a man, identified as Randy Ronald Weimerskirch, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Weimerskirch was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Clinton Police and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Kimberly Anne Hammond, also known in Clinton County District Court records as Kimberly Anne Kracht, 25, and Justice Kiara Foley, 24.

Hammond and Foley are charged with one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, while first-degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 50% to 70% of which, or 12 ½ years to 17 ½ years, must be served before parole or work release can be granted.

Police also arrested Donivan Williams James Chambers, 28. Chambers is charged with one count of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Hammond and Foley were being held without bond Sunday night in the Clinton County Jail.

Chambers was being held Sunday night in the Clinton County Jail on a bond of $2,000, cash or surety.

Foley, Hammond and Chambers all have criminal histories, according to district court electronic records.

According to Clinton County District Court electronic records, Foley was released from the Clinton County Jail on Dec. 28 after being arrested on Dec. 19 for failing to abide by the terms of her probation on a July 8 conviction of operating while under the influence-second offense, and for charges of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-first offense. She pleaded guilty to the drug charges and was sentenced to serve one year on unsupervised probation.

During 2022, Foley also has been convicted of driving while her license is revoked, providing false identification to police, fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, according to Clinton County District Court records, Chambers is serving a term of one year on unsupervised probation after pleading guilty Feb. 16 to operating while under the influence-first offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense.

Hammond pleaded guilty to a charge of fifth-degree theft in Johnson County District Court on May 16 and paid fines and court costs totaling $347.50. At 3 p.m. March 29, Hammond was caught pushing a shopping cart out of the Walmart in Coralville without paying for the items in the cart. According to court records, she implicated that her husband was her accomplice.

All three are expected to make a first appearance Monday in Clinton County District Court.