Three arrested shortly after armed robbery in Davenport

Davenport police had three people in custody late Thursday who fled after they allegedly committed an armed robbery.

The robbery was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 800 block of LeClaire Street.

Victims described that the three people were in an orange Chevrolet Cavalier and that one of the people in the vehicle wielded a silver handgun.

Patrol officers were able to locate the car and a pursuit began.

The driver of the car took the vehicle down Madison Street to the dead end just north of the railroad tracks that run through the downtown.

The three people fled the vehicle, running south over the railroad tracks, but were captured in the 1500 block of West 4th Street.

A handgun was recovered.

The car the three were in was a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the car is not reported as stolen.

Police were questioning the three suspects late Thursday. Their names, ages and charges will be released later, along with more information about the alleged robbery.

