Three arrested shortly after armed robbery in Davenport

Davenport police officers looks over a 2005 Chevy Cavalier at the 500 block of Sturdevant street where armed robbery suspects came to a stop after a chase by police, Thursday, June. 11, in Davenport.
Davenport police officer Andy Babcock looks over a 2005 Chevy Cavalier being towed from the 500 block of Sturdevant street where armed robbery suspects came to a stop after a chase by police, Thursday, June. 11, in Davenport.
One of three suspects in a Davenport armed robbery sits in the back of a Davenport Police squad Thursday. The robbery occurred in the 800 block of LeClaire Street at 7:11 p.m.
Davenport police work the area of 1400 block of fourth street as they look for evidence of a armed robbery. A 2005 Chevy Cavalier was stopped in the 500 block of Sturdevant street where armed robbery suspects came to a stop after a chase by police, Thursday, June. 11, in Davenport.
Davenport police work the area in the alley off fourth street as they look for evidence of a armed robbery. A 2005 Chevy Cavalier was stopped in the 500 block of Sturdevant street where armed robbery suspects came to a stop after a chase by police, Thursday, June. 11, in Davenport.
Davenport police officer Andy Babcock looks over a 2005 Chevy Cavalier at the 500 block of Sturdevant street where armed robbery suspects came to a stop after a chase by police, Thursday, June. 11, in Davenport.
Davenport police had three people in custody late Thursday who fled after they allegedly committed an armed robbery.
The robbery was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 800 block of LeClaire Street.
Victims described that the three people were in an orange Chevrolet Cavalier and that one of the people in the vehicle wielded a silver handgun.
Patrol officers were able to locate the car and a pursuit began.
The driver of the car took the vehicle down Madison Street to the dead end just north of the railroad tracks that run through the downtown.
The three people fled the vehicle, running south over the railroad tracks, but were captured in the 1500 block of West 4th Street.
The car the three were in was a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the car is not reported as stolen.
Police were questioning the three suspects late Thursday. Their names, ages and charges will be released later, along with more information about the alleged robbery.
