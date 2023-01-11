Three arrested Tuesday in separate meth-trafficking cases

A continuing joint narcotics investigation between Davenport and Bettendorf police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit focusing on meth, heroin and synthetic opioids resulted in the arrest of three people Tuesday.

In the first case, Agron Rakim Erwin-Simpson, 23, was arrested by agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit for allegedly trafficking in meth and heroin.

Erwin-Simpson is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of heroin. Each of the charges is a Class B felony that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

He also is charged with two counts of failing to obey Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Erwin-Simpson also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Turner, at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, agents with the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at Erwin-Simpson’s Davenport residence in the 6200 block of Western Avenue.

Before searching the house, Erwin-Simpson was seen leaving in a 2001 Ford Explorer. He was detained by authorities in the 3500 block of Elmore Circle. Officers seized 3.8 grams of marijuana from the Explorer.

From the basement of the house, officers seized 98.6 grams of methamphetamine and 16.4 grams of heroin.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth and heroin is one-tenth of a gram, meaning there were 986 doses of meth and 164 doses of heroin.

Also seized were sleeping pills used as a cutting agent for heroin, multiple digital scales, a blender containing a powder-like residue and plastic bags for drug packaging.

In February of 2021, Erwin-Simpson pleaded guilty in Circuit Court for Winnebago County, Wisconsin, to a charge of substantial battery-intend bodily harm. The charge is a Class I felony under Wisconsin law that carries a possible prison sentence of up to 3 ½ years. Erwin-Simpson was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and pay restitution to the victim of $6,971, plus surcharges. According to Circuit Court records, he has not paid any money toward the court-ordered restitution and owes $7,761.68.

Also that month in Winnebago Circuit Court, Erwin-Simpson pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver THC, also a Class I felony. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

As a convicted felon, Erwin-Simpson is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Federal authorities could take over the case filed in Scott County under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence. At the federal level, a conviction of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Additionally, Erwin-Simpson could be charged with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime that carries a minimum 5-year prison sentence that is consecutive to any other sentences imposed on drugs or other firearms charges.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Erwin-Simpson was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail pending a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

In the second case, Bettendorf Police arrested a Muscatine woman and man after more than 36 grams of meth was found in the woman's car.

Hannah Sue Lorraine Millett, 29, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence.

Millett also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Wyatt Flickinger, at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, officers were serving a search warrant at 815 E. 13th St., Davenport. Millett showed up at the residence and advised officers that her family owned the complex.

Millett had been seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala from the residence just before officers began executing the search warrant. A police dog was called to perform a free air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. The dog alerted on the Impala and it was searched.

From the vehicle, officers seized 9 grams of methamphetamine from one part of the vehicle, while another 27.65 grams was seized in another part of the vehicle. That means she had 366.5 doses of meth to sell.

Millett’s alleged co-defendant in the case, Tanner Haine Esmoil, 25, had about $5,000 in cash on his person when he was taken into custody. Cell phone messages indicate that he and Millett were conspiring to sell meth.

Esmoil was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Both Millett and Esmoil were being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail pending a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Esmoil already is awaiting trial on meth trafficking charges.

Esmoil was arrested Nov 10 by Davenport Police on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence. He is also charged with possession with the intent to deliver oxycodone pills, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Cormier, at 5 p.m. that day, officers responded to a traffic crash at May Lane and Indian Road.

Esmoil admitted to officers he was texting and driving when he struck the back of a parked two truck. Haines was driving while barred and did not have insurance.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw Esmoil leave the scene of the crash carrying a brown object, a hat. Officers along with a police dog located the hat, inside of which was 419.15 grams of methamphetamine, or 4,191.5 doses of meth. The amount is just shy of 1 pound.

Searching Esmoil, officers seized $5,365 in cash from his pants pockets.

Officers also located 158 small blue pills with the inscription “M” on one side and “30” on the other. The pills are believed to be counterfeit 30 milligram oxycodone pills. Police have said that counterfeit pills often contain the opioid fentanyl.

Esmoil also is charged in that case with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Esmoil was able to post 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company on Nov. 18. He was then released from the Scott County Jail pending trial. A pre-trial conference in that case is scheduled for Jan. 20.

On Sept. 20, 2018, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Esmoil was sentenced to three years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary were dismissed in a plea agreement. After violating his probation, Esmoil served one additional year on probation. He was released from probation on Sept. 16, 2022.