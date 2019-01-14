Moline police officers investigating a suspicious activity report on Monday arrested three people and captured two firearms in downtown, according to the Moline Police Department.
Officers were investigating the report around noon in an area near the Kone building, 1 Montgomery Drive. They initially arrested two people because of the suspicious activity report, according to the department. One was a 40-year-old woman placed in custody on suspicion of having a firearm and the other, a male with several outstanding warrants.
More details about these two were not provided Monday afternoon.
After these arrests, an officer continued searching for and found a third person from the initial report in the area of the 1700 block of River Drive, the department said. The person, a male, ran away. During the foot chase, the fleeing person threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition.
The person was captured about 12:30 p.m. The department identified him as Scottie S. Smith, 20, Chicago. Smith was arrested on suspicion of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.