Three Bettendorf men charged with damaging homes and cars with slingshot

They shot a motor vehicle that was occupied by two people and driving in traffic in the 3500 block of Middle Road. The marble struck the front windshield causing the windshield to crack. The damage was estimated at $326.50.

They shot an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of 18th Street, causing $412 in damage.

They then shot the front window of a home in the 1200 block of 23rd Street. At the time, two residents were at home sitting near the window that was struck and broken. The victims were scared and lay flat on the floor to prevent being struck by other projectiles. This is the Class C felony charge. The repair to the window came to $65.41.

They shot out the window of a home in the 3400 block of Central Avenue that was occupied at the time. The damage was estimated at $300.

The trio then shot out a window at a home in the 3800 block of Deertrail Road. The residents were at home and heard the house get struck. The estimated cost of repair came to $1,500.

All total, the damage caused comes to $9,251.91.

In speaking with police, Burke and Arguello admitted the three were involved and were aware of what was happening.