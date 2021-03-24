Three Bettendorf men charged with damaging homes and cars with slingshot

Three 20-year-old Bettendorf men are facing charges after they allegedly used a slingshot loaded with marbles to cause more than $9,000 in damage to homes and vehicles in the city during a two-night spree in February.
Christopher Thomas Hayes, Jakob Lawson Burke and Zachary Thomas Arguello each is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
The three men also are charged with two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, on the nights of Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, the three men were in Hayes’ car, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driving around the town and causing damage to homes and cars.
Late on the evening of Feb. 26, the three men went to 6773 Jakes Lane, a newly constructed model home. While there, Burke used a slingshot to launch glass marbles at the home, breaking a glass entry door, windows and damaging siding. The damage totaled $6,648.
On Feb. 28, the three were once again in Hayes’ car shooing marbles with a slingshot and causing damage to vehicles and homes.
They shot a motor vehicle that was occupied by two people and driving in traffic in the 3500 block of Middle Road. The marble struck the front windshield causing the windshield to crack. The damage was estimated at $326.50.
They shot an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of 18th Street, causing $412 in damage.
They then shot the front window of a home in the 1200 block of 23rd Street. At the time, two residents were at home sitting near the window that was struck and broken. The victims were scared and lay flat on the floor to prevent being struck by other projectiles. This is the Class C felony charge. The repair to the window came to $65.41.
They shot out the window of a home in the 3400 block of Central Avenue that was occupied at the time. The damage was estimated at $300.
The trio then shot out a window at a home in the 3800 block of Deertrail Road. The residents were at home and heard the house get struck. The estimated cost of repair came to $1,500.
All total, the damage caused comes to $9,251.91.
In speaking with police, Burke and Arguello admitted the three were involved and were aware of what was happening.
Hayes admitted to driving the vehicle but would not speak to the actions of Burke or Arguello. Hayes told police his lack of memory was due to a mixture of alcohol and cocaine.
During a search of Hayes’ vehicle police seized a slingshot.
Burke and Hayes were arrested Tuesday. They were released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
Burke and Hayes are scheduled to have preliminary hearings on the charges April 2 in Scott County District Court.
Arguello was arrested Wednesday and was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond pending a first appearance in Scott County District Court.