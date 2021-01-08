Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase

A Davenport man awaiting trial on felony drug, gun, burglary and theft charges, is one of three people arrested Friday after leading Davenport police on a chase after which two guns were seized.
Javon D. Combs, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Combs also is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
At 11:32 a.m. Friday, Davenport police were sent to the 1900 block of West 40th Street to investigate a report that some people in a gray sedan were seen hanging out the windows and pointing guns at people in other vehicles.
At 11:51 a.m., officers located the vehicle in the area of 12th and Ripley streets. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.
Officers attempted to stop the sedan using a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Locust Street and Wisconsin Avenue. One squad was damaged and the sedan continued to flee.
In the 4300 block of Telegraph Road, the driver, Combs, lost control going around a curve near Sunderbruch Park. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on one side and up against a tree.
Two people, Combs and a 14-year-old boy, ran from the vehicle while the third person, a 17-year-old boy, was captured immediately near the vehicle. The two who ran were captured shortly thereafter.
Police seized two guns, one of which had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in December.
One of the juveniles was taken to Genesis Medical Center for minor injuries.
Combs was booked into the Scott County Jail, where he was being held Friday night on $10,000 cash-only bond, as well as without bond as he was wanted on a Bettendorf warrant for first-degree theft in a separate case.
The 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The boy was taken to the Scott County Jail.
The 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Combs already is facing trial in Scott County District Court in three separate felony cases.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Office Joel Griffin, on May 26 at 9:09 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Washington Street to investigate a report of a man displaying a gun.
Combs was identified and ran from police. He was located hiding on a porch of a nearby home. Officers seized a loaded .380-caliber handgun from the jacket Combs had been wearing but had discarded. Combs was captured on video wearing the jacket.
He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, on June 25 at 4:11 a.m., Combs entered the attached garage at a Bettendorf home and stole the victim’s 2018 Volvo XC90 SUV, valued at $40,000.
The victim had an app on his phone linked directly with the Volvo. The app showed the SUV was started at 4:11 a.m. and was turned off at 4:22 a.m. The vehicle was located in Davenport, and Combs’ fingerprints were found to be on the vehicle.
In addition to being charged with first-degree theft, Combs is charged in that case with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, on Sept. 24 at 3:41 a.m. officers stopped an Oldsmobile Alero in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive for running a stop sign.
Combs was in the rear passenger-side seat. Officers located 15.5 grams of marijuana scattered on the back seat, as well as $200 in small denominations in Combs’ pockets. Combs’ shoes had marijuana residue on them from trying to smash the marijuana into the carpet of the floorboard of the car where he was sitting.
He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Scott County District Court in each of those cases.
Combs was convicted of second-degree robbery on Jan. 2, 2019. He was 17 at the time. The conviction prevents him from possessing a firearm.