Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase

Two people, Combs and a 14-year-old boy, ran from the vehicle while the third person, a 17-year-old boy, was captured immediately near the vehicle. The two who ran were captured shortly thereafter.

Police seized two guns, one of which had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in December.

One of the juveniles was taken to Genesis Medical Center for minor injuries.

Combs was booked into the Scott County Jail, where he was being held Friday night on $10,000 cash-only bond, as well as without bond as he was wanted on a Bettendorf warrant for first-degree theft in a separate case.

The 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The boy was taken to the Scott County Jail.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

Combs already is facing trial in Scott County District Court in three separate felony cases.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Office Joel Griffin, on May 26 at 9:09 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Washington Street to investigate a report of a man displaying a gun.