Three men are in custody after a woman was shot at her home in rural LeClaire early this morning.
At 2:32 a.m., Scott County Sheriff's deputies and Bettendorf Police responded to a call that a woman had been shot in the leg in her home in the 21600 block of 235th Avenue.
As they arrived, officers heard additional gunfire outside and away from the residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office.
Officers stopped a car leaving the area and arrested three men: Jose Olivo-Enriquez, 28, of Moline, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez of Rock Island, and Edgar Sierra-Aguilar, 31, of East Moline.
All three were charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Sierra-Aguilar and Jose Olivio-Enriquez are being held in Scott County Jail on $12,000 bond, according to the jail online database. Information on Leobardo Olivio-Enriquez is not yet available.
The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport. Her condition is unknown, according to the news release.
This incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated.