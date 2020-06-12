Three charged in armed robbery in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A robbery Thursday that led to a police chase and three arrests allegedly began as the sale of a pellet gun.

Around 7:11 p.m., Davenport police patrolling in an unmarked squad saw a disturbance in an orange Chevrolet Cavalier with no plates parked at 828 LeClaire St., according to Scott County court records. The officer turned on the squad’s lights and sirens and the driver of the Cavalier drove off.

A person who had climbed out of the Cavalier’s window before it fled told police he had gotten into the back seat of the car to purchase a pellet gun, and when he got out about $300 to complete the transaction, the other backseat passenger drew a silver pistol, held it to the victim’s head and demanded the money.

The victim struggled with the gunman and the pistol fell to the floor, according to court records. The driver picked it up and handed it to the front seat passenger, who pointed the pistol at the victim and threatened to shoot the victim if he did not leave the Cavalier.

Police saw the Cavalier again near 400 Brown St. and attempted a traffic stop, court records state. The driver fled, and police pursued the car to the 500 block of Sturdevant, where it stopped and three occupants fled south over the railroad tracks, and were captured in the 1500 block of West 4th Street.