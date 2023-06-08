Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an armored truck employee of a “large sum of money” at Tyson Foods on May 31, Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart said in a news release Wednesday.

Jordan Ricky Andrews, 24, of Davenport, and Evan F.H. Watz, 26, of Moline, each made a first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court. Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr scheduled a preliminary hearing for each of the men for June 20.

Both Andrews and Watz are charged with one count of theft of between $100,000 and $500,000. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Each of the men was being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million, or 10%.

On Wednesday, a third man, Raekwon Jevonte Jefferson, 27, of Davenport, was arrested on a warrant by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies. He was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He also is charged with theft between $100,000 and $500,000.

Jefferson is expected to make a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court where he will be given the opportunity to waive extradition to Illinois.

Hart said that on May 31 at 7:49 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Tyson Foods- Joslin Plant, 28424 38th Avenue North, Hillsdale, to investigate a robbery.

An armored truck employee was walking into Tyson Foods to fill an ATM machine when he was robbed. A weapon was inferred and “a large sum of currency” was taken during the robbery, Hart said.

The investigation into the robbery is continuing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Tips may also be provided over the P3 Tips mobile app.