Three Davenport men face murder charge in death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey

Three Davenport men, all either on probation, in jail or in prison, are facing a charge of first-degree murder in the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey.

Javon Delbert Combs, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.

Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 18, was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on unrelated charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as two holds for violating his probation.

Smith is being held on cash-only bonds of $40,000 for the theft, burglary and firearm charges, and without bond on the probation violations.

John Eddie Hanes III, 18, is currently serving a prison term in the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

According to news release issued by Davenport Police, at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, officers were sent to the area of 13th and Farnam streets to investigate a shots-fired incident.

The initial investigation found that three vehicles — a black 4-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles.

Officers located a scene and recovered spent shell casings but did not find anyone with injuries nor any damage to property.

The next day, officers were called back to the area as the body of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey was located in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Winfrey had suffered a gunshot wound and had died from the injury.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, Combs, Smith and Hanes were able to block the vehicle they were after, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway. Two of the men fired at Winfrey, striking him.

Combs and Smith are expected to make a first appearance on the murder charge Thursday in Scott County District Court.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Hanes will have to be returned to Scott County to face the new murder charge.

First-degree murder under Iowa law carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

Combs and Smith each have recently been on probation, according to Iowa Department of Corrections and Scott County District Court electronic records.

Combs is currently on probation until Nov. 17, 2025.

On Nov. 17, 2021, during a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court, District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Combs to four years on probation after Combs pleaded guilty to first-degree theft for stealing a 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Combs also pleaded guilty to a charge of eluding while participating in a felony, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence.

Smith was supposed to have been on probation until April 14, 2024.

On April 14, 2021, Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Smith to three years on probation after Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Oct. 29, 2020, shooting incident in Davenport, and a charge of criminal gang participation.

Smith was arrested on the two probation violations on Aug. 3, 2021, after he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Glock 9mm pistol. Davenport Police detectives then connected him to the Oct. 2, 2020, burglary at a home from which Smith allegedly stole the victim’s 2017 Honda Accord. He then was charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

On July 21, 2021, Hanes pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal gang participation, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dropped in the plea agreement. On Aug. 20, 2021, Scott County District Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Hanes to five years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.