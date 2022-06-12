Three injured when car crashes at German American Heritage Center

Three people were injured early Sunday when the Chevrolet Impala they were riding in crashed at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, damaging the center and some of its contents.

The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. The center is located at 712 W. 2nd Street, on the northwest corner of the intersection with Gaines Street.

Police said the Impala was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound, or Iowa bound, on the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of the bridge and then onto the grassy median on the southwest corner of the intersection of West 2nd and Gaines streets.

The vehicle continued northbound, taking out one of the decorative light poles.

The front passenger-side wheel came off of the car and smashed through one of the doors of the German American Heritage Center.

The wheel then crashed into a display case, damaging many of the items on display and for sale.

The Impala continued across both lanes of West 2nd Street, and came to rest inches away from the building as the entire front undercarriage of the vehicle was destroyed.

Pieces of the car were scattered from the bridge, across West 2nd Street and onto the sidewalk in front of the center.

A crowd of onlookers quickly gathered around the crash scene.

Police said that three of the four people in the Impala were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. There was no information on the extent of their injuries early Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by Davenport Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.