Three juvenile suspects apprehended after Sunday stolen-car chase in Bettendorf

As many as four juveniles have been apprehended after a car chase ended in Bettendorf.

It started about 4 a.m. Sunday, when police tried to stop a stolen Toyota Camry heading east on 53rd Street and Devils Glen Road.

Bettendorf Captain Justin Paul said there was an estimated four suspects. The vehicle was stolen out of Davenport.

Neighboring law enforcement departments were notified and joined forces in the pursuit. Bettendorf officers followed from a distance and deployed spike strips at Grant and 18th St. as the vehicle was westbound at State Street.

The suspects fled the vehicle after all four tires had flattened next to Meier Park in Bettendorf at 6th and Grant Streets. Local law enforcement set up a perimeter in the surrounding area — three Iowa State Patrol units, two Davenport police units, a Davenport K9 unit and a Davenport Crime Scene unit.

Three of the suspects, all juveniles, were apprehended following the pursuit.

Due to the suspects being juveniles, Bettendorf police said no other information is available.