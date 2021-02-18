Three juveniles arrested for car theft

Three juveniles were arrested for vehicle theft after colliding with a Davenport squad car early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, Davenport police were alerted by Rock Island dispatch that the stolen vehicle was crossing the Centennial Bridge into Davenport around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police spotted the vehicle then lost it again in the area of 46th Street and Marquette Street. Officers were able to follow the tire tracks in the fresh snow to the intersection of Ripley Street and Colony Drive, where they were hit by the stolen vehicle as it ran a stop sign without headlights.

The three juveniles, two boys and a girl, ran from the vehicle after the collision. Two were apprehended after a short chase, and the other was found hiding under a vehicle near the crash shortly afterwards.

All three were charged with first degree theft and interference. The boys, ages 17 and 15, were taken by the juvenile detention center. The girl was released to a guardian after charges were filed.

The officer involved in the crash had minor injuries. Two of the juveniles were treated for weather exposure.

