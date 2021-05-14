Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash

Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding slammed into the back of a semi-tractor trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

The crash occurred at 2:42 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 40, which is between the Annawan exit 33 and Exit 45 which is for Manlius and Buda.

According to the crash report issued by Illinois State Police investigators for State Police District 17, a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer truck had slowed or stopped due to traffic ahead.

The rear of the semitractor was struck by a 2016 Ford Mustang. The driver, a 26-year-old man, and his two passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased are all from South Bend, Indiana, police said.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for about four hours as police investigated the crash and debris was cleared.

The names of the deceased and the driver of the truck had not been released by Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

