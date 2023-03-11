Three people were killed and one person was injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 80 near Walcott late Friday, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. James Lancaster said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 284.

Lancaster said that a 2014 Volkswagen four-door vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet four-door vehicle.

Investigators had not been able to determine the direction of travel for either of the vehicles as of Saturday.

Lancaster said three people were killed in the crash, one of whom was wearing a seatbelt while the other two were not.

A person injured in the crash was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by Medic EMS.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims were not released Saturday pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies, Davenport Police, Walcott Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.