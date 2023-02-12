Three people were killed and three others were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash about 4 miles north of Muscatine, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. at County Road F70 and Iowa 38 in Muscatine County.

According to the initial crash report filed by the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Toyota Highlander was eastbound on F70 and a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup was northbound on Highway 38.

The Highlander failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the pickup.

The names of the deceased and injured were not released Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine EMS and Fire Department and the Wilton Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.