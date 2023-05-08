Three people were killed and two others were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Iowa Highway 92 at L Avenue west of Grandview.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2006 Toyota RAV4 was eastbound on Iowa 92 and attempted to pass a semitrailer. The Toyota struck a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both the Toyota and the Chevrolet came to rest in a field north of the roadway.

Three people were killed, including both drivers, and two were injured. One of the injured was taken by Wapello Ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City, while the other injured person was taken to University Hospitals by UIHC AirCare Air Ambulance.

The conditions of the injured were not available Monday night.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family members.

Police did not say how many people were in each of the vehicles.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.