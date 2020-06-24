Three men face multiple charges in Rock Island County after bistate chase

Butler was allegedly the driver of the 1994 Oldsmobile 88 Royale that fled police. He is also accused of having an uncased, loaded Sig Sauer P238 pistol accessible in the car without the proper Illinois permits. Authorities also allege Butler knew the weapon was stolen.

He allegedly failed to stop the Oldsmobile when signaled to do so by police officers and attempted to flee at speeds at least 21 miles over the speed limit.

Keynon D. Pulliam, 20, of Rock Island.

Pulliam was charged in Rock Island County with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He is accused of having an uncased and loaded Glock Model 17 pistol accessible to him in the vehicle without proper Illinois permits. Authorities contend he fled police to avoid arrest.

Austen M. Thomas, 22, of Davenport.

He has been charged in Rock Island County with resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Thomas is accused of running from the officer attempting to arrest him, which led to a struggle. The officer suffered an injury to his left hand and right elbow.