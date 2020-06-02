Three Moline men arrested with weapons and drugs early Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Moline men were arrested early Tuesday who were apparently out with the intent to contribute to recent civil unrest.

At 12:52 a.m. deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Inside the deputies allegedly found the drugs, a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun, edged weapons, a crossbow and more ammunition.

The three occupants of the vehicle have been identified as Austyn M. Cochuyt, 20; Trystan C. Nelson, 20; and Seth M. Barton, 23, according to the release. All three have been charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said the three men's motive was to contribute to recent civil unrest, but did not elaborate.