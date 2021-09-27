 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people arrested after Arconic learning center burglary
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Three people arrested after Arconic learning center burglary

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale and attempting to steal almost $27,000 worth of property.

Matthew Robert Bodenhamer, Jennie Rae Mitchell and Justin Ryan Johnson are all charged with conspiracy, first-degree theft, and interference with official acts. Bodenhamer is also charged with second-degree burglary. Mitchell and Johnson are charged with third-degree burglary.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The trio broke into the learning center at 4900 State Street on Sunday, and were seen on video by Arconic security, according to the arrest affidavits. Security called Bettendorf police who responded to the scene.

Bodenhamer, 35, of Rock Island and Johnson, 32, of San Diego, fled from the building when police arrived but were caught after a short foot chase. They were both armed with a knife.

Mitchell, 41, of Moline, was found hiding in the basement. Mitchell reportedly admitted to police that she and the two men arrived together intending to break in and steal property. She said she was supposed to be the lookout. 

Before police arrived, the group had been gathering several items that they intended to steal and putting them in a pile to take with them. The estimated value of the items gathered was $26,854, the affidavits state.

All three individuals are being held in the Scott County Jail. Each has a bond of $10,000. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia Muslims in Iraq mark Arbaeen rituals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News