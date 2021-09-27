Three people arrested after Arconic learning center burglary

Three people were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale and attempting to steal almost $27,000 worth of property.
Matthew Robert Bodenhamer, Jennie Rae Mitchell and Justin Ryan Johnson are all charged with conspiracy, first-degree theft, and interference with official acts. Bodenhamer is also charged with second-degree burglary. Mitchell and Johnson are charged with third-degree burglary.
The trio broke into the learning center at 4900 State Street on Sunday, and were seen on video by Arconic security, according to the arrest affidavits. Security called Bettendorf police who responded to the scene.
Bodenhamer, 35, of Rock Island and Johnson, 32, of San Diego, fled from the building when police arrived but were caught after a short foot chase. They were both armed with a knife.
Mitchell, 41, of Moline, was found hiding in the basement. Mitchell reportedly admitted to police that she and the two men arrived together intending to break in and steal property. She said she was supposed to be the lookout.
Before police arrived, the group had been gathering several items that they intended to steal and putting them in a pile to take with them. The estimated value of the items gathered was $26,854, the affidavits state.