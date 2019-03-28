Authorities have identified the woman killed in a vehicle collision Wednesday night as well as the three people alleged to have been in the stolen vehicle that struck the victim’s SUV.
The crash happened shortly after 6:11 p.m. when a stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Tammy Loos, 51, Milan, a passenger in the Escape, and the driver, a man, were both sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where Loos died. At last report, the man was still hospitalized, but his injuries were not considered life threatening. His identity has not yet been released.
An autopsy was performed on Loos Thursday, and the preliminary results indicate she died of blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to a motor vehicle collision, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released the victim’s identity, said.
The three people authorities say were in the van, reported stolen on March 24 out of Cedar County, Iowa, were captured at the scene or nearby, according to the Moline Police Department. A pistol, two rifles and two BB guns were recovered from the van.
Police said the three were arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. They were identified as Amy Taylor, 27, Armand Cannon, 24, and Alex Garrels, 25.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee confirmed charges were filed Thursday afternoon, but could not provide more information. Staff at the Rock Island County Jail said all three were in custody but could not provide more information.
The Moline police said they were advised by East Moline police that a stolen vehicle, a Plymouth Voyager van, was entering Moline at 53rd Street and was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. Moline patrol officers went to the area but could not get into a position to stop the fleeing van and lost sight of it.
A Moline officer who was in the area of 16th Street and John Deere Road saw the vehicle as it was westbound on John Deere Road.The van then collided with the Escape that was northbound on 16th Street.
The East Moline Police Department, Rock Island Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff's, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Hampton Police Department and the Illinois State Police have assisted in the investigation.
The investigation into the stolen van and its occupants is ongoing, police said.
Moline Police Department ask anyone with information to call 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of thee Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.