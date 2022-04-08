Three people charged for Thursday's robbery in Rock Island

Three people have been charged in Thursday’s robbery at Rock Island’s Gas and Electric Credit Union.

Dantonis Fair, 19, Davenport; Theus Randolph, 21, Galesburg; and Alexis Merchant, 20, Coal Valley, were charged with armed robbery, according to Rock Island County court records and the Rock Island Police Department.

Two masked persons, one of them armed with a handgun, robbed the credit union, 2300 4th Ave., at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday, April 8, according to the police department.

They were arrested a short time later in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport, according to the Rock Island police. All three were in custody Friday morning and awaiting extradition.

The Scott County Jail’s website listed Fair and Merchant, but not Randolph. Randolph was not in the Rock Island County Jail Friday morning.

Fair and Randolph have a $250,000 bail on the Illinois charges. To be released each would have to post a $25,000 bond.

Merchant’s bail is $75,000. She would have to post a $7,500 bond to be released.

