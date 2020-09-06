Three people charged in beating, robbery of man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people have been charged in connection with the beating and robbery of a man Saturday.

Alma Susanna Diaz, 37, Robert Jermaine Johnson, 37, and Antwone DeSean Morgan, 34, all of Davenport, are charged with one count each of second-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Aaron Askam, at 7:39 p.m. officers were sent to 4323 N. Division St., to investigate a robbery.

Diaz had driven Johnson, who is the father of her child, and Morgan to the victim’s apartment.

Johnson and Morgan approached the victim and Johnson took a swing at the victim. Johnson missed but the victim fell to the ground and Johnson and Morgan began to punch and kick the victim in the face and body while he was on the ground.

Johnson and Morgan then stole the victim’s car key, wallet and cellphone, and Morgan took the victim’s 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

Diaz then drove herself and Johnson away from the scene. Speakers that had been stolen from the victim’s vehicle were found in Diaz’s vehicle, a Mercury Mariner.