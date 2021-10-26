Three people charged with burglarizing Arconic learning center plead not guilty

Three people have pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly broke into the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale and tried to steal property valued at almost $27,000.
Matthew Robert Bodenhamer, Jennie Rae Mitchell and Justin Ryan Johnson were arrested Sept. 27. They are charged with conspiracy, first-degree theft, and interference with official acts. Bodenhamer is also charged with second-degree burglary. Mitchell and Johnson are charged with third-degree burglary.
The trio broke into the learning center, 4900 State Street, on Sept. 26, and were seen on video by Arconic security, according to the arrest affidavits. Security called Bettendorf police.
Bodenhamer, 35, of Rock Island and Johnson, 32, of San Diego, reportedly fled from the building when police arrived but were caught after a short foot chase. They were both armed with a knife.
Mitchell, 41, of Moline, was found hiding in the basement. She reportedly admitted to police that she and the two men arrived together intending to break in and steal property. She said she was supposed to be the lookout.
Before police arrived, the group had allegedly gathered several items they intended to steal and put them in a pile to take with them. The estimated value of the items gathered was $26,854, the affidavits state.
Bodenhamer filed his arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Mitchell filed on Oct. 20, and Johnson filed on Oct. 21. All three pleaded not guilty and demanded their right to a speedy trial. Their next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Bodenhamer and Johnson are being held in the Scott County jail. Johnson is being held on a $10,000 bond and Bodenhamer is being held on multiple bonds totaling $39,000. Mitchell is out of jail after posting a $10,000 bond on Oct. 7.
Bodenhamer is facing additional charges in relation to a separate theft that occurred on Sept. 25. According to arrest affidavits, Bodenhamer entered a garage and stole a 2018 John Deere lawnmower, valued at $3,315.93. The affidavit states he was seen on a security camera driving the lawnmower down a bike path in Bettendorf, while wearing a sweatshirt that he allegedly stole from Arconic. The affidavit does not state when the video footage was taken.
For the lawnmower theft, Bodenhamer is facing two third-degree burglary charges and a second-degree theft charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned for those charges at 11 a.m. Nov. 4.