Three Scott County Jail inmates charged with attacking corrections officers

Three men awaiting trial in the Scott County Jail for various crimes are each facing additional charges after attacking several corrections officers earlier this week, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
Malachi Damir Howard, 18, who is awaiting trial on three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree burglary, and being a felon in possession of a firearm among other felony charges, is now facing charges after striking three corrections officers on Monday.
Howard has been charged with three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and two counts of assault while participating in the felony. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Howard also is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, Howard was angry because corrections officers would not move him to a different cell.
Lane said that one of the corrections officers was hit in the eye and had to be treated at the hospital. “He’ll be okay,” Lane said. “He was not hurt too badly, no broken eye orbit, but there is a lot of bruising.”
Lane said that Howard had asked for help at one of the kiosks to which inmates have access to receive money from family and friends to buy things from the jail commissary. When the corrections officer went to help, Howard punched him.
Howard also struck another corrections officer who arrived on the scene. Howard then kicked a female corrections officer in the abdomen as she was walking up a set of concrete stairs causing her to fall backwards. She was caught by other corrections officers.
Howard’s attack on the corrections officers occurred at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavits, Howard had communicated his intentions to another inmate, Aaron Deon Hanson Gales Jr., 21, who is awaiting trial on charges of escape and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both of which are Class D felonies. He also is awaiting a hearing on violating his probation on a theft conviction from July 2020.
Hanson Gales is charged with two counts of assault on person in certain occupations, two counts of assault while participating in a felony and one count conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
According to the arrest affidavits, Hanson Gales attacked two correctional officers at 4:47 p.m. Monday after watching Howard attack three corrections officers. Lane said that one of the corrections officers attacked by Hanson Gales had been attacked by Howard.
On Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., Lamont Lloyd, 32, who is awaiting trial for first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison, struck a female corrections officer. Lloyd then was subdued by correctional staff. Lloyd is charged with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. The charge carries a prison sentence of two years.
Lane said that all three men have been held in special management, which is a section of the jail apart from general population.
Lane said that inmates in special management can be there for multiple reasons. Some are there for disciplinary reasons such as assaultive behavior either on corrections officers or other inmates. Others are there due to extreme mental issues. Some inmates in special management also have special handling requirements.
None of the inmates in special management are classified as being able to go into general population, he said.