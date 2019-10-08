Three men have been sentenced in separate Quad-Cities gun-crime cases.
All three men were charged in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The cases are not related, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois issued on Monday.
Donovan Cullen Smith
Smith, 30, of Sherrard, was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to federal court records.
Authorities say he had two illegal guns — a .45-caliber pistol on March 5, 2018. in Rock Island County, and a .22-caliber rifle between October 2017 and April 2018 in Mercer County.
Smith pleaded guilty to the charges in April as part of a plea deal, court records state. Details were not available Tuesday.
He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid to 84 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office news release. The release stated that the guns were stolen.
You have free articles remaining.
Elleck Christopher Vesey
Vesey, 32, of Davenport, was charged with a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records state. Authorities contend he had a .380-caliber pistol on Aug. 19, 2018, in Rock Island County, despite a prior felony conviction. He also pleaded guilty in April.
Vesey received a 72-month sentence on Friday from Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, the U.S. Attorney's Office release states.
Matthew Daquon Waters
Waters, 21, of Tennessee, was charged with a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records state. He was charged with having a .380-caliber pistol on April 24, 2018, in Rock Island County. He pleaded guilty in February.
Shadid sentenced Waters to 57 months in prison, the U.S Attorney's Office release states.