Three students arrested Monday after fight at Rock Island High School

  • Updated
Rock Island Police broke up a fight Monday at Rock Island High School.

The fight happened about 1:30 p.m. in a hallway on the school’s third floor, Holly Sparkman, a district spokeswoman, said. The rest of the school was ordered to shelter in place while police dealt with the issue, and that order was in effect for about 30 minutes. Afterward, normal operations resumed.

“It got contained quickly,” Sparkman said.

Eight students were involved, and three of them were arrested, Sparkman said. There were no weapons involved in the fight.

There were reports of some injuries as a result of the fight, but none of them were thought to be serious, she said. No one was sent to the hospital.

Police did not use Tasers or pepper spray during the incident, Sparkman said.

School officials were still trying to determine what started the fight, she said.

A precautionary police presence was to remain in place Monday, including after classes concluded for the day, she said. Normal operations were expected Tuesday.

The Rock Island Police Department had not yet responded Monday afternoon to a request for information about the incident.

