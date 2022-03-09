Three taken into custody after search of Davenport home

Agents with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Davenport Police tactical teams took three people into custody early Wednesday after serving a search warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of West 36th Street.

Agents and Davenport police searched the home as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, and found two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Thomas Lee Deitrick, 26, was taken into custody on arrest warrants out of Scott County on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Mason Pauley, at 2:11 a.m. on Feb. 2 Deitrick and another person went to the Motel 6, 101 W. 65th St., Davenport, room 241. Deitrick’s co-conspirator in the case was armed with a small wooden bat.

The pair made their way into the victims’ room under false pretenses, which allowed Deitrick’s co-conspirator to assault the victims and steal their property. The victims were able to flee the room. After taking one of the victims' wallets off the bed, Deitrick and his co-conspirator fled, chasing the victims a short distance before leaving.

According to surveillance video, the pair can be seen walking together in the hallway, Deitrick’s co-conspirator armed with a small bat. Deitrick knocks on the door, and when the door is opened they both rushed in. The video shows the victims fleeing the room with Deitrick and his co-conspirator chasing them for a while before fleeing the scene together.

Deitrick is charged in the case with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. As forcible felonies under Iowa law, both charges carry a mandatory prison sentence of 70%, or 17½ years, before parole can be granted.

Deitrick also is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 18. Beckenbaugh also set Deitrick’s bond at $25,000, cash only.

Deitrick continued to be held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.

Michelle Marie Lord, 42, is charged with hosting a drug house, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Lord had not made a first-appearance as of Wednesday. She was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $6,000, cash or surety.

Lord already is awaiting trial on four drug-related serious misdemeanor charges filed by Bettendorf Police, who allege in arrest affidavits that on Aug. 31, Lord was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and two types of prescription drugs.

In that case, Lord is charged with possession of a controlled substance-first offense-methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance-first-offense-marijuana; unlawful possession of a prescription drug-Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant medication; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug-Escitalopram, an antidepressant.

She also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

A jury trial in that case is tentatively scheduled for May 23 in district court.

On April 7, 2021, Lord was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution after she sneaked a narcotics pipe with methamphetamine residue into the Scott County Jail. The charge is a Class D felony. Lord pleaded guilty in that case to possession of drug paraphernalia and was order to pay a fine and court costs totaling $325.75.

Matias Tomas Briones, 51, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Rock Island County for failure to appear on a Class 4 felony drug possession charge that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

Briones was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on $20,000 bond, cash or surety, on the Rock Island County detainer.

