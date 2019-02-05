A pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of three teenagers Tuesday morning in Davenport.
At 8:18 a.m., the Scott County Emergency Communications Center received information from OnStar regarding the location of a vehicle reported stolen that morning.
OnStar provided locations to the dispatch center as the vehicle was traveling in southeast Davenport, the Davenport Police Department said in a news release.
Davenport police blocked the vehicle in the area of 12th and LeClaire streets.
The vehicle drove through the attempted block, struck a squad car, and continued to drive south on LeClaire Street. A squad car used an intervention technique near 11th and LeClaire streets, and several squad cars were able to pin the vehicle.
The pin forced the fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
Two teens were arrested after a short foot chase. A third teen who stayed with the vehicle was also arrested.
The teenagers, ages 14 and 15, are charged with first-degree theft.
Two were placed in the Juvenile Detention Center, according to the media release.
No Injuries were reported. One squad car and the stolen vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”