Three teens arrested following gunfire, car crash in Moline

Three teens are in custody of Juvenile Court Services after a stolen SUV was involved in a shooting and crash, Moline Police said.

Police say they were called to the 4700 block of 16th Street at 4:31 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, after Honda Pilot crashed and rolled over off the roadway.

Witnesses told police four to six juveniles fled from the crash into the SouthPark Mall parking lot and were picked up by a silver Chrysler Sebring. Moline Police stopped that car in the 4600 block of 16th Street and detained the occupants. A search found a black semi-automatic 9 mm handgun, unserialized -- a ghost gun -- in the back seat.

Moline Police determined the Pilot had been stolen at 7 a.m. Wednesday from a driveway of a Moline home, and tied to a report of gunfire at 3:48 p.m. in Milan.

Witnesses in Milan told poilce the Pilot SUV was driving recklessly in the grass near Pappa's Park in the 800 block of E. 4th Avenue, and a gun had been fired from the vehicle five or six times.

Police found several 9mm handgun rounds of ammunition and a black magazine for a handgun in the Pilot.

Three teens were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. They were described as two 14-year-old boys from Moline and a 17-year-old boy from Kewanee. They were turned over to Juvenile Court Services.

Moline Police Department ask anyone with information to call 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or to send tips through the P3 Tips smartphone app.

