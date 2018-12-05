Two men, a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections and another wanted on warrants out of Scott County for violating his pre-trial release, were being held without bond in the Rock Island County Jail late Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that at 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 4500 block of 16th Street, regarding two men who appeared to be preparing to rob the bank.
The branch manager had locked the doors as the two men attempted to get into the bank.
As officers arrived on the scene both men jumped into a black 2006 Pontiac and sped away, striking and disabling a Moline police squad car in the process.
The chase went into Rock Island and for a time the men were able to lose police until a citizen contacted Rock Island police and said that the suspects were in the 3300 block of 14th Street.
Moline and Rock Island police as well as Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the area and the two men were soon captured.
Alexander J. Quick, 29, of Maysville, Iowa, is charged with aggravated eluding, criminal damage to state property and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Michael V. Johnston, 31, of Davenport, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, and criminal damage to state property.
Griffin said that the investigation is continuing with the assistance of Davenport Police and that additional charges could be forthcoming.
Davenport police are investigating several robberies at financial institutions, including the Nov. 23 robbery of the DuTrac Credit Union at 3100 W. Kimberly Road.
Quick was on pre-trial supervised release out of Scott County on a charge of third-degree theft. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone, Quick was in the Rent-A-Center at 2148 W. Kimberly Road, on July 16 when he grabbed two Sony PlayStation 4 gaming systems and fled the store.
He sole one of the systems to Disc Replay inside NorthPark Mall less than an hour later, according to the affidavit.
Quick failed to appear for his arraignment on the charge and an arrest warrant was issued Oct. 18.
Johnston was placed on parole Oct. 9.
On March 7, 2017, Johnston pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third offense, a Class D felony under Iowa law. He also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree robbery, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The charges were filed after Davenport Police were called to the Main and Locust Pharmacy, 129 Locust St., at 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2016.
Johnston had entered the pharmacy and approached the drug counter and yelled, “This is a robbery,” according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Doug Scorggins. Johnston then ordered a member of the pharmacy staff to give him all of the fentanyl and alprazolam.
When police captured Johnston, he had in his possession the fentanyl and alprazolam as well as Demerol.
On April 28, 2017, Johnston was sentenced to five years on supervised probation.
In September 2017, Johnston violated his probation and on December 15 of that year he was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections.
He was placed on work release in June of this year after having been in prison for about six months. He was then placed on parole Oct. 9.
Given the new charges pending against him, Scott County authorities will move to revoke Johnston’s parole and send him back to prison on the drug and robbery charges.