Timeline of turmoil: All 7 arrested in Quad-Cities unrest, including police ambush, are local men

Shortly afterward a gunshot victim arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. The victim was struck multiple times in the legs and was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with serious injuries. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle in which the victim went to the hospital. The magazine for the gun was found at the scene at 4007 E. 53rd St.

Surveillance video at the scene shows multiple people approaching the business, one of them carrying a brick. Some of the people can be identified from the video.

The video recorded other cars arriving and the people walking away from the business. There is an exchange of gunfire. Several people involved in the shooting can be identified from the video. After the shots are fired they ran to the vehicles and fled the scene.

At 2:55 a.m., Monday, officers responded to the area of 1400 Myrtle to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Three officers were in an unmarked police vehicle that was in the alley when about 13 shots were fired at their vehicle.

The officer driving the vehicle was struck twice, with one shot striking his holstered gun and another shot hitting him in the leg.

Other rounds struck the headrest behind the officer’s head.