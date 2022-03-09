'Today is the day we let Adrianne rest in peace': Cory Gregory gets same sentence in Adrianne Reynolds murder, apologizes to family

One of two teenagers convicted in the 2005 murder of Adrianne Reynolds has had another day in court, but his sentence will remain the same.
On Wednesday morning, Cory Gregory, 34, was re-sentenced in the strangulation of Reynolds, who was 16 at the time of her murder. The sentence remained unchanged — 40 years for homicide, five years for concealing it.
Defense attorney Drew Larson asked for a 20-year sentence, arguing that a psychiatric evaluation and science have demonstrated that, at 17, Gregory's brain was not yet fully developed. A sentence over 40 years has been deemed a de facto life sentence in Illinois, and recent guidelines have categorized life sentences for juveniles as unconstitutional.
But prosecutor Jonathan Barnard argued that Gregory's original 40-year sentence for homicide should stand because it was part of a negotiated plea. The judge agreed.
Gregory has indicated a desire, court records show, to have medical issues addressed, including his gender dysphoria, a feeling of discomfort or distress that can occur in those whose gender identity differs from the gender assigned at birth. Court records indicate that Gregory is transgender.
Gregory is transitioning to female and now goes by the name Harli Quinn. The court and others in the hearing alternately referred to the defendant as Gregory, Quinn, her and him.
The defendant stood during the hour-long hearing Wednesday, turned to Reynolds' father and stepmother, Tony and Joann Reynolds, and apologized for his role in her death. He previously admitted to holding the girl's arms behind her back as she was strangled by co-defendant Sarah Kolb in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Moline.
He also admitted to placing a belt around her neck.
"I was a child," Gregory told Judge Pete Church. "All I'm asking the court to do is recognize the child I was.
"This case hurts me as much as it does anybody. There's nothing I can do to make up for it."
He told Adrianne's parents he would give his life for hers, if he could.
"I couldn't live with what I did," Gregory said, adding that he "took accountability" for the murder by leading police to Reynolds' dismembered remains and pleading guilty to her murder.
Joann Reynolds briefly took the witness stand to read a statement to the court.
"I'm disgusted, because he's the man who gave Adrianne the death penalty," she said. "She helped with the execution. Today is the day we close the book on Harli Quinn. Today is the day we let Adrianne rest in peace."
Joann Reynolds said she has thought of the murder every day for 17 years and is tortured by mental images of her daughter fighting for her life and of her dismembered remains being recovered from a manhole at Black Hawk State Historic site in Rock Island.
Barnard, the prosecutor, said, "The gruesome irony: Adrianne is not here. She will not have her day. The defendant saw to that.
"She was sentenced to death, and he carried that sentence out. Her family got a life sentence. Every day for the rest of their days, they are serving the sentence imposed by the defendant.
In re-imposing the original sentences totaling 45 years, Church said, "I believe the court is duty bound to uphold the negotiated plea."
Kolb was sentenced to 48 years for the murder and another five years for attempting to conceal it, and her motion for a new sentence was denied.
She recently filed a petition for executive clemency, meaning she is seeking the governor's pardon for her crimes.
After killing Reynolds, Gregory and Kolb attempted to burn her body. When unsuccessful, they recruited a third teen, Nathan Gaudet, who helped dismember the remains. Some remains were left at a farm belonging to Kolb's family.
A bag containing her head and other body parts were lowered into a manhole in the woods at the Rock Island park.
Gaudet died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana in 2012.