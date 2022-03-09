'Today is the day we let Adrianne rest in peace': Cory Gregory gets same sentence in Adrianne Reynolds murder, apologizes to family

Joann Reynolds said she has thought of the murder every day for 17 years and is tortured by mental images of her daughter fighting for her life and of her dismembered remains being recovered from a manhole at Black Hawk State Historic site in Rock Island.

Barnard, the prosecutor, said, "The gruesome irony: Adrianne is not here. She will not have her day. The defendant saw to that.

"She was sentenced to death, and he carried that sentence out. Her family got a life sentence. Every day for the rest of their days, they are serving the sentence imposed by the defendant.

In re-imposing the original sentences totaling 45 years, Church said, "I believe the court is duty bound to uphold the negotiated plea."

Kolb was sentenced to 48 years for the murder and another five years for attempting to conceal it, and her motion for a new sentence was denied.

She recently filed a petition for executive clemency, meaning she is seeking the governor's pardon for her crimes.

After killing Reynolds, Gregory and Kolb attempted to burn her body. When unsuccessful, they recruited a third teen, Nathan Gaudet, who helped dismember the remains. Some remains were left at a farm belonging to Kolb's family.

A bag containing her head and other body parts were lowered into a manhole in the woods at the Rock Island park.

Gaudet died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana in 2012.