Toys and donations pour in for 20th annual Davenport Police Association Christmas Toy Drive

Toys and donations poured in Saturday for the 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser to help ensure children in the Family Resources domestic violence shelters have a merry Christmas.

The annual toy drive is one of several events hosted each year by the Davenport Police Association. Other events are Cops and Cones and Cops and Cocoa.

Davenport Police Sgt. Kris Mayer who has led the toy drive since 2007 said that what they collected in toys and donations on Saturday at NorthPark Mall and at Chuck’s Tap in Davenport will help an estimated 700 families, and there is still Sunday to go.

It’s not just children in the shelters who get toys at Christmas, Mayer said. “There are a lot of at-risk kids and families involved in Family Resources programs. These toys go for birthdays and intake at the different shelters and programs,” he said.

Chuck’s Tap had its Fill The Truck event on Saturday which was as successful as ever, despite the business having to rebuild after a fire earlier in the year, Mayer said.

Chuck’s Tap also auctioned several items that brought in several thousand dollars for the cause, he said, adding that weeks before the toy drive began, Linda "Sugar" Galloway of Chuck's had been collecting money and buying toys for the cause.

Davenport Police will be out at NorthPark Mall in Davenport in front of JC Penney from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bish’s RV is supplying the RV for the event.

Additional drop off points are Chuck’s Tap, 1731 W. 6th Street, Davenport, and the Davenport Police Station at 416 N. Harrison St.