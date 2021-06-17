TRAFFIC ALERT: Mound and River closed by motorcycle crash

Davenport Police are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash at River Drive and Mound Street. The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m.
The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries and was transported to Genesis Health System with unknown injuries.
The intersection of Mound and River is closed to traffic as the result of this crash investigation.
Drivers should avoid the area.
