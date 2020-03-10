You are the owner of this article.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession
Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

  
William Fues

William Fues

 Tom Loewy

An early morning traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a Davenport man for possession of methamphetamine.

A Scott County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped William Fues, 32, in the 400 block of Veteran's Memorial Parkway for a moving violation at 2:13 p.m.

Fues is charged with third-degree possession, a felony charge because he has two previous drug convictions.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department said Fues agreed to a search of his vehicle. According to the report, the deputy looked between the driver's seat and pushed up against the center console and found a torn corner of a grocery sack. The deputy there was a crystal like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in the portion of the sack.

The substance was tested with a field test kit and returned a positive result for meth. According to the deputy, the meth " ... was not a weigh-able amount."

Fues paid 10 percent of his $15,000 bond and was released. He will be in the Scott County Courthouse with contract defender Joel Saldivar for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

