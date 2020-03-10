Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

An early morning traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a Davenport man for possession of methamphetamine.
A Scott County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped William Fues, 32, in the 400 block of Veteran's Memorial Parkway for a moving violation at 2:13 p.m.
Fues is charged with third-degree possession, a felony charge because he has two previous drug convictions.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department said Fues agreed to a search of his vehicle. According to the report, the deputy looked between the driver's seat and pushed up against the center console and found a torn corner of a grocery sack. The deputy there was a crystal like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in the portion of the sack.
The substance was tested with a field test kit and returned a positive result for meth. According to the deputy, the meth " ... was not a weigh-able amount."
Fues paid 10 percent of his $15,000 bond and was released. He will be in the Scott County Courthouse with contract defender Joel Saldivar for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.