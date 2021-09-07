Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust

A traffic stop late night Saturday by Clinton Police led to the arrest of a man in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms all packaged for sale.
Brandon James Green Sr., 38, of Clinton, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Green also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense for marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and heron found in his possession. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Sean Patterson, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Patterson stopped a white 1997 Buick LeSabre for an improper brake light.
Brandon Green was a passenger in the car driven by John Green.
While Patterson was speaking with the Greens, Clinton Police Officers Brett Johnson and Lucas Bray arrived on the scene. Patterson asked Johnson to write John Green a written warning for the improper brake light.
While Johnson was doing that, Patterson got his K9 partner, Griz, to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle. Griz alerted on the odor of narcotics along the driver’s side door seam, near where the front and rear doors meet.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle officers located a black backpack on the front passenger-side floor board. Bray informed Patterson that the backpack was between Brandon Green’s feet.
From the backpack officers seized 44.56 grams of methamphetamine with packaging; 15.59 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with packaging; 107 grams of THC wax with packaging; 22.24 grams of marijuana with packaging; .74 grams of heroin with packaging.
Patterson has said that the common dose of methamphetamine is one-10th of a gram, and that most users consume one-10th to 1 gram daily. Brandon Green possessed enough meth for anywhere between 44 ½ doses and 445.6 doses.
Brandon Green was arrested. He was being held Tuesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 14 in Clinton County District Court.
He has misdemeanor drug convictions dating back to 2002 in Monroe, Appanoose and Clinton counties, and a felony drug conviction in 2014 in Clinton County.