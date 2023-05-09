CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee traffic stop on a recreational vehicle yielded 8.8 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe bomb, according to testimony given in a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.

The driver of the RV, Barry A. Cox, 58, of Galva was charged with Class 2 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class 3 felony being a felon in possession of a weapon/firearm, Class 3 felony possession of a bomb and Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop occurred April 25.

Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to move Cox's case forward at the close of the preliminary hearing.

Kewanee Police Detective Andrew Kingdon testified Cox was pulled over for having a registration light out and K-9 officer Roscoe was called and indicated an illegal substance was inside the vehicle. During a search, several items of paraphernalia and a powdery substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were found in the oven area of the RV as well as an amount of cannabis in a green tote.

A metal cylinder identified as a pipe bomb also was found, along with two baggies with methamphetamine totaling 8.8 grams, which were preserved to send to the crime lab.

Cox was interviewed, and he provided methamphetamine from his person during a strip search. He said he had purchased the methamphetamine two weeks earlier, according to records.

He pleaded not guilty and entered a jury trial demand. A pre-trial conference was set for June 15.